

The bugler will play, the wreaths will be laid, the service will go on - sort of.

Napier, Taradale and Hastings Returned Services Associations have combined their ingenuity for the benefit of those locked down in Hawke's Bay this Anzac Day.

There will be no public services anywhere in New Zealand, but they say they're the only RSAs in the country putting together a live feed service for veterans and those who want to pay their respects.

That service will have a bugler for last post and reveille, the national anthem will be sung, and there will be a laying of wreaths.

Clubs Hastings CEO Jackie Wells said ideally they would have provided a traditional service for all of the community to participate in, however level 4 restrictions don't allow that.

"In this current state of alert level we have joined our local RSAs – Hastings, Taradale and Napier - to provide an ANZAC presentation with our combined Hawke's Bay community and RSAs," she said.

Don Fraser ensures the flags are up to the task for Anzac Day service. Photo / Warren Buckland

"In our planning and organising the presentation we did try to connect this presentation to more accessible platforms like radio or TV, unfortunately we are only able to provide this in full content online."

She wanted the community to note the presentation would not be as "well-oiled" as the previous Anzac services.

Advertisement

"What we would like to acknowledge is that we are compelled to provide our community with our Anzac Day broadcast in these unfamiliar times.

"Please be assured that we have created this plan from the safety of our bubbles and that we are providing this presentation from our homes and bubbles.

"We have all taken this lockdown seriously and appreciate the effort that our country has made to create a safer future for us all."

Michelle Dunstall, Napier RSA member and service co-ordinator said she had been turning up at the Anzac Day services and commemorations for 20 years.

"I have been a member for the last three and I wanted to help out," she said.

"All the flags are here, the bugle will be here and the service will be streamed from here."

She wanted to acknowledge Don Fraser, Napier RSA patron for his part in the preparations.

"It's Don's baby."

Advertisement

The Hawke's Bay Anzac presentation service will be livestreamed from 6am on Saturday after a nationwide "stand at dawn", set to take place in people's driveways.

Reverend Warren Fortune will deliver Prayer of Remembrance and Benediction.

Gareth Hayward, an ex-serviceman, who has played the reveille and last post for the last six to seven years, will be the bugler.

Mayors Kirsten Wise and Sandra Hazlehurst will be present for the livestream, as will the three RSA presidents.

The national anthem will be sung by Amaia Watson and her family, who are musicians.

All the Hawke's Bay RSAs (Napier, Hastings and Taradale) will be putting a link to the stream on their websites and Facebook pages following the completion of the presentation.

The presentation will also be available live online at this link: http://www.dunstalls.co.nz/anzac.php



WE WILL REMEMBER THEM

Anzac Day is one of the most important national occasions for both Australians and New Zealanders.

Wreaths will be laid as part of the commemorations. Photo / Warren Buckland

In 2020, for the first time in history, Anzac Day Services across New Zealand have been cancelled due to Covid-19.

Even though public Anzac Services are unable to go ahead, it does not mean that the tradition of remembering and commemorating our veterans and service personnel should be cancelled too.

The RSA and New Zealand Defence Force would like you to join us to remember those who given their lives for our country.

This is a time to pay respect and acknowledge the many thousands of our military people who are serving or have served, who are called upon to support New Zealand in times of war, conflict and disasters.

Join us at 6am on April 25. Stand at your letterbox, at the front door, in your lounge rooms, balconies, in your driveway. Wherever you are in the world, stand with us and take a moment to remember our fallen – but please stay within your bubble.

Veterans are encouraged to wear their medals just as they would for the official public gathering.

https://www.standatdawn.com/home