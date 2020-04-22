Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield are giving a Covid-19 update this afternoon.

Ardern is expected to provide details on getting New Zealand back to work as the country emerges from level 4.

And she is also expected to provide a reminder to people that although the country is going into level 3 on Monday, New Zealand is still in level 4 this long ANZAC weekend.

Over the long Easter weekend, Police were out in force stopping people who were outside their bubbles.

It is expected to be a similar situation this weekend.

Auckland's first death

Yesterday, Bloomfield revealed there were just five new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand – bridging the total number of cases 1445.

Some 1,006 people have recovered from Covid-19.

He also reported the death of a woman in her 70s - Auckland's first - who was part of the St Margret's hospital cluster.

She had underlying heath conditions, Bloomfield said.

The new low number of Covid-19 cases is encouraging – it's been trending down for a number of days.

And the new figures come as the Ministry of Health continues to ramp up its testing regime.

On Monday, there were just over 3,000 COVID-19 tests processed, taking the new total to just under 90,000.

And so far, none of the random tests have come back with a positive reading.

