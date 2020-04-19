A 51-year-old man went on a shooting rampage across the northern part of the Canadian province of Nova Scotia Sunday, killing at least 10 people, including a policewoman. Officials said the suspected shooter was also dead.

The man was identified as Gabriel Wortman and authorities said he disguised himself as a police officer in uniform at one point and mocked up a car to make it seem like a Royal Canadian Mounted Police cruiser.

He was arrested by the RCMP in a service station in Enfield, Nova Scotia, northwest of downtown Halifax. Police later announced that he had died.

"In excess of 10 people have been killed," RCMP Chief Superintendent Chris Leather said.

"We believe it to be one person who is responsible for all the killings and that he alone moved across the northern part of the province and committed what appears to be several homicides."

Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers prepare to take a suspect into custody.

Leather said they don't have a final death count.

"It almost certainly will be more than 10. How much more than 10, I do not know," he said.

Brian Sauvé, President of National Police Federation union, said a police officer was among those killed in a shooting and another was injured.

The dead officer was identified as Constable Heidi Stevenson, a mother of two and a 23-year-old veteran of the force.

Police have not provided a motive for the attack.

There were half a dozen police vehicles at the scene of the service station where the suspect was shot. Yellow police tape surrounded the gas pumps, and a large silver-coloured 4WD was being investigated.

Investigators check a vehicle.

The incident started in the small, rural town of Portapique, with police advising residents to lock their homes and stay in their basements. Police found many dead inside and outside the home of the first scene.

Several structures were on fire in the area as well.

"This is one of the most senseless acts of violence in our province's history," said Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil.

"My heart goes out to everyone affected in what is a terrible situation," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

