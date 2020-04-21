Kiwis were left giggling in their lounges following an unfortunate graphics error during a Newshub news bulletin on Covid-19.

While 6pm news presenter Samantha Hayes professionally presented New Zealand's latest hospitalised Covid-19 cases, there was something wrong in the background on the graphics board.

As the locations and numbers of hospitalised patients came up on screen, it appeared Dunedin had suddenly "extended its bubble" by relocating to Christchurch.

Kiwis around the country captured the mishap and were quick to chime in on the error.

"Holy moly! Did some geographical event happen during lockdown that I didn't notice???" one person from Dunedin wrote.

Others chimed in blaming Dunedin itself, with one person saying: "Someone needs to speak to Dunedin about staying at home."

Another added: "Dunedin's bubble is suddenly larger!!"

To make matters worse, viewers pointed out Samantha Hayes grew up in Otago.

Today, Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield confirmed one woman from a West Auckland rest home had died of Covid-19.

There were also five new Covid-19 cases, all of which are linked to existing cases.

The woman who died was in her 70s and lived at St Margaret's rest home in Te Atatu, which is a coronavirus cluster.

She died yesterday and had underlying conditions, he said. It brings the Covid-19 death toll in New Zealand to 13.

Bloomfield said some staff of the rest home were in self-isolation because they had been in contact with confirmed cases, that had put strain on the staffing of the rest home.

Residents had been moved to hospitals, and were considered close contacts so were being monitored.

Three people remain in ICUs, none are in a critical condition.

As of 10am today 2038 people were in quarantine and managed isolation.

