It's often said no matter how long the night is, the sun will always rise, and for Muslims in New Zealand embarking on a month of day-time fasting and spiritual reflection in the middle of a global pandemic, the saying could not ring more true.

Tonight, depending on whether the moon is sighted, marks the beginning of Ramadan- the ninth month of the Islamic calendar which is observed by Muslims as a time of fasting, prayer and self-reflection.

But unlike other years, where the occasion is marked by feasts with family and friends, this year's celebration will be made in isolation in accordance to the nation-wide lockdown levels.

Last Ramadan Manal Dokhan had just lost her husband, Mohsin Al-Harbi, in the Christchurch mosque attacks, and this year she said she's going without her community too.

Dokhan, who now lives with her mother and brother who moved to Christchurch following the attacks, said in the past she would go with her husband to the mosque to pray a special prayer during Ramadan.

Last year she couldn't go.

And this year, due to Covid-19, she still can't visit the mosque during the holy month.

"We can't invite anybody now, we are worried about virus corona. We can't go to the mosque, we can't, I hope to go."

Manal's late husband, Mohsin Al-Harbi, who died in the Christchurch mosque attacks. Photo / Supplied

She told the Herald it was very hard to think about doing Ramadan without her husband, however, it would still be special.

The virus, which threatens the fabric of physical connection, may have stopped worshippers from gathering in the flesh, but the disease would have to be much stronger to break the tradition which is as old as the religion itself.

Tahir Nawaz says he's blessed to be able to spend Ramadan with his family. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Although many New Zealanders would recoil at the thought of spending more time confined to their household bubble, International Muslim Association of New Zealand president Tahir Nawaz is hopeful that Muslims would take stock of how blessed they are with their families.

Nawaz, who lives in Wellington and goes to Kilbirnie Mosque, said generally they would have smaller gatherings to break the fast on weekdays, and during the weekend they would break the fast with up to 600 people.

But this year celebrations will be much smaller.

"I think it's still a blessing for us, I think it will give us more bonding with our family because normally at Ramadan we all go to the mosque," Nawaz said.

Right now he said they don't have much choice as if gatherings were to go ahead, the deadly virus could spread and preserving a life was much more important.

Manal Dokhan will be celebrating with her brother and mother this Ramadan. Photo / Katie Harris

Throughout the month, Muslims aim to build stronger relationships with Allah, they do this through prayer, reciting the Koran and abstaining from food, water, cigarettes and sexual activity during the day.

Al Noor Mosque Imam Gamal Fouda was not concerned that the lockdown would put a dampener on the celebrations, because he said although having a physical connection was not possible, they will continue to have an atmosphere of love and care during Ramadan.

Using Zoom whilst preparing food, and social media throughout the day, are just some of the strategies he said they would be implementing to make sure Muslims would not feel alone during the month.

"Whether we are physically connected or not, still we are socially and spiritually connected."

Most Muslims participate in fasting during the day, however the chronically ill, elderly, pregnant or those breastfeeding do not have to participate.

Islamic scholar and Avondale Islamic Centre Imam, Muhammed Shaakir Ismail, is one of many New Zealand Muslims preparing for Ramadan in a world where coming together, what most people crave during the fast, has been taken off the table.

"Indeed people are concerned or are saddened by the fact that we cannot go to the mosque and in fact in our scholarly circles we are coming together to think about what we can do."

One option they were discussing was seeing if they could approach the authorities to hold a socially distant prayer session outdoors.

Ismail said although live-streaming prayers was permissible, and listening to them is okay, following the prayer is not possible because you are not together in the same mosque.

In a public statement, the Ulama Council of New Zealand (the National Organisation for Religious Scholars) said there had been questions raised about following an Imam streaming prayers online, however this was not allowed.

"If anyone performs any prayers by following online streams, their prayers will not be valid.''

When the sun goes down after another day of fasting, the closed circle feasts are a strike for normalcy and routine, amid a global pandemic where regular life to many feels like a distant memory.

