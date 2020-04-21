

You can play golf, but you can't sink the putt.

That's how an exclusive Hawke's Bay golf course plans to re-open under level 3 restriction, and help prevent the spread of Covid-19 in the process.

Players will still be able experience the greens at The Farm at Cape Kidnappers, but a raised lip will stop the ball from sinking, and therefore avoiding players touching the hole and possibly spreading the virus.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Monday that New Zealand will be moving out of alert level 4 and into level 3 next Monday at 11.59pm.

While professional sport, for both contact and non-contact activities, will still be prohibited, New Zealand Golf confirmed that the sport could resume "under strict rules and guidelines".

The organisation tweeted: "It is confirmed that golf will be able to be played in Covid-19 alert level 3 under strict rules and guidelines, which will become known this week."

The Farm at Cape Kidnappers golf club removed bunker rakes, banned the removal of the flagsticks from holes and stopped the ball entering the holes. Photo / File

The Farm at Cape Kidnappers golf club has implemented a number of measures to prevent player contact, including the removal of bunker rakes, banning the removal of the flagsticks from holes and utilising 15-minute intervals for tee times.

Director of golf Jonathan McCord said while they are excited about the prospect of golf under alert level 3, refurbishment at the course means they intend to reopen July 1.

"We have put forward a plan to minimise and eliminate where possible, all 'touch points' that a golfer may come in contact with during a round of golf," he said.

"Some of these measures include covering and disabling drinking fountains and actively encouraging social distancing, as there is plenty of room to spread out on the golf course."

They will also be pulling the cup liner slightly above the level of the putting surface, meaning a ball is deemed holed when it strikes the cup liner to eliminate the need to pick the ball up out of the hole.

McCord added: "The golf course at Cape Kidnappers intends to reopen on July 1 and we will be offering the local Hawke's Bay market some great incentives to experience one of the most spectacular golf courses in the world."

According to Sport New Zealand's website, contact and non-contact sports and activities will be expanded slightly to match travel rules at level 3, but must be done within your bubble.

Level 3 still has strict rules on movement with "people instructed to stay home in their bubble other than for essential personal movement".

Hastings Golf Club say they unable to make any decisions regarding reopening until understanding what the restrictions around golf will be. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hastings Golf Club general manager Michelle Campbell said they plan to weigh up their options when more information is known.

"We are unable to make any decisions until we understand what the restrictions around golf will be," she said.

"This is likely to be announced Wednesday afternoon via New Zealand Golf who are working with MBIE."



Sport New Zealand also advised the public to "remain within your current abilities".

"Examples are easy walks, picnics, backyard soccer, biking, including riding on easy, local mountain bike tracks. Public parks may open, but need to maintain physical distancing with people outside extended bubble," they added.