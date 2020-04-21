Thieves have left a trail of destruction after they stole a coffee machine and generator from a South Auckland charity organisation, causing more than $10,000 of damage.

Mangere's Village Cafe is a portable cafe operated through the Mangere East Community Centre, designed to provide hospitality training and employment for young people in their community.

With lockdown shutting hospitality sector, the not-for-profit organisation, which provides funding for the cafe, had locked the trailer cafe near Walter Massey Park.

But on Saturday, thieves smashed their way in, taking a coffee machine and generator, as well as damaging numerous items, leaving the cafe unusable.

Hone from Mangere East Community Centre told the Herald the theft and damage has left them needing to fundraise more than $10,000 in a bid to replace and repair their portable cafe.

"We noticed the trailer had been smashed into through the side window. They took the generator used to run the cafe. They came back the next day and took the coffee machine which is bolted into the inside of the trailer.

"They took all the catering equipment and coffee-related gear. The only thing they couldn't unbolt was the fridge and the iron stove but they did try.

"To say we're gutted is an understatement. The cafe provides and employment opportunities for young people from the local community, especially young mums.

"We're gutted at this time, especially as a community charitable trust, given we're here to serve the community. It's a kick in the guts. The cafe is designed to help the community. They've hurt their own community."

The coffee machine taking from Village Cafe. Photo / Facebook

The water system and solar panels were also severely damaged, and the LPG bottles and gas fitters were all stolen.

A GIveALittle page has been set up in a bid to help raise funds to replace the items and get Village Cafe back up and running so it can serve the community.

So far $1800 has been raised, with the Mangere East Access Trust aiming to reach a goal of $5000.

The trust is now calling on anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity to contact police.

"We are calling out in the hope that someone either saw or knows something about two or three people carrying a white SM coffee machine and, or a generator around Walter Massey Park, Massey Rd, or Buckland Rd in Mangere East.

Police have been contacted for comment.

To donate, click here.