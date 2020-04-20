Police are appealing to the public for sightings of a missing teenager who was last known to be walking his dog in Auckland yesterday morning.

Stephen Singh-Heatley was last seen leaving an address on Water St, Otahuhu, on foot at about 1am on Monday, April 20.

The 17-year-old was walking his dog Ziggy at the time.

His whereabouts since that time remain unknown and area inquiries by police yesterday involving search and rescue staff have failed to locate him.

Further inquiries are being made by police this morning in the Otahuhu area.

Stephen is of Indian ethnicity and slim-build.

His dog Ziggy is a tan-coloured Staffordshire-cross breed, with a white chest and paws.

Police and Stephen's family have concerns for his wellbeing and are appealing for anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact police immediately.