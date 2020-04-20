

An 18-year-old Moerewa woman has died after the parked car she was sitting in was hit by another vehicle driving on the wrong side of the road.

The crash occurred about 7.45pm on Sunday on Mason Ave, in Moerewa, near the intersection with Wynyard St.

Sergeant Ryan Gray, of Northland police, said the deceased woman was seated in a stationary vehicle when it was struck by another vehicle which had crossed onto the wrong side of the road.

Her vehicle was shunted backwards into a concrete power pole while the offending vehicle mounted the kerb and came to rest against a house.

The 43-year-old male driver of the other vehicle is believed to have suffered only minor injuries.

An investigation by the police Serious Crash Unit was continuing. As of this afternoon charges had yet to be laid.

The investigation would include whether speed and/or alcohol were involved.

''It was an unnecessary tragedy. The driver should not have been out and about during the Covid-19 lockdown,'' Gray said.

Police did not believe the man was engaged in essential travel.

The name of the dead woman has yet to be released.

St John Ambulance attended along with volunteers of the Kawakawa Fire Brigade, who provided scene protection and lighting for the police investigation.

The Moerewa death will bring Northland's road toll for 2020 so far to 13, according to Ministry of Transport figures.

Northland's last confirmed road fatality was a single-vehicle crash on Paparoa Rd in Mangapai, south of Whangārei, on March 26, a day after the lockdown began.

The deceased, Mahia Jones, 34, was the vehicle's sole occupant.

A 66-year-old man died on April 6 when the vehicle he was driving left the road and crashed into a tree on Brooks Rd, Waipu, but the cause may have been a medical event.

His death has been referred to the Coroner.

Police said the man was carrying out essential travel at the time.