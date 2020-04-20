Sick of queueing outside the supermarket only to find what you want inside has already run out?

New World's owner, Foodstuffs North Island, is piloting another option - an "essential box" filled with basic supplies for the week ahead.

It's billed as ideal for elderly or vulnerable people who can't leave home, as well as families that need a fast shopping option.

Chris Quin, Foodstuffs North Island chief executive, said the company was trying to keep innovating during the lockdown.

"No matter the alert level, New Zealanders are looking for options for how they can get their grocery essentials so they can stay home and stay safe."

Foodstuffs' wholesale brand Gilmours is helping drive the service, as its usual customers - mostly cafes, restaurants and bars - have shut down.

Gilmours had the "delivery fleet and access to wholesale quantities of product" needed to increase online ordering capacity, the company said.

For every box purchased, New World will make a donation to Eat My Lunch, a charity that helps feed hungry Kiwi kids.

Three box options are on offer:

• An $86 box for small households - enough to last two people one week, including food and basic hygiene products

• A $186 family box containing breakfast, lunch and dinner groceries

• A $40 fruit and vege box, enough for one or two people.

The contents of each box vary but will include a mix of branded and value brand (e.g. Pams) products. Sadly, the boxes don't appear to include flour.

The cost of delivery - which is Monday to Friday, 9am-6pm - is included in the price and there's no subscription required. The boxes can also be bought on someone else's behalf.

More boxes will be trialled soon. The boxes can be ordered online but are currently only available to customers who live in the catchment areas for New World Eastridge, Kumeu, Metro Queen Street, Mt Roskill, New Lynn, Remuera, Stonefields, or Victoria Park.

An example of the new essentials box for small households being piloted by New World. Photo / Supplied

The service is the latest in a long line of changes supermarkets have been making during the lockdown, as they grapple with social distancing requirements, frantic restocking of shelves and huge jumps in demand for online ordering and delivery.

Among them, Countdown has launched a Penrose e-store to help fill skyrocketing online orders; and many supermarkets now have priority services to let vulnerable, elderly and health workers jump the queue.