A man has been shot dead by police in the south Auckland suburb of Papatoetoe early this morning.

Counties Manukau District Commander Superintendent Jill Rogers told media at the scene police had received multiple calls soon after 1am about a man wielding a machete on Central Ave.

He was causing damage to vehicles, smashing windows in a house and attempting to cut power lines.

A police dog handler arrived at the scene on his own and had challenged the man a number of times, Rogers said.

"He hasn't put the weapon down and has been shot and has died here at the scene."

Other officers had arrived shortly after and had tried to assist with reviving the shot man but were unsuccessful.

Police have cordoned off Central Ave, which runs between Great South Rd and Carruth Rd.

Auckland Transport said on Twitter the section of road was likely to remain closed for "much of the day".

"Please plan ahead to avoid any essential travel via this route," AT tweeted.

Nobody else had been hurt, Rogers said. The dog handler was being supported by colleagues.

The dead man's next of kin were being notified and would be offered support from police.

There had been a large number of calls received from the public, Rogers said.

"It's been a really frightening incident for all concerned."

A photographer said multiple police cars were at the scene and Fire and Emergency had erected a tarpaulin over a driveway.

