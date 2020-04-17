Two bodies have been found in north and south Auckland in less than 24 hours.

In the first case, a man's body was found at a house in Papakura, South Auckland, on Friday afternoon.

Detective Senior Sergeant Eddie Sutherland, of Counties Manukau police, said police were making inquiries after a man was found dead at an address in Opaheke yesterday.



The death at an Arthur Place property was being treated as unexplained, and there was no further information at this stage.

In the second incident, a woman's body has been found in a reserve north of Auckland.

Police are making inquiries after the discovery near the Weiti River in Silverdale, near Ōrewa, overnight.



"The death is currently being treated as unexplained," a police spokeswoman said.



"There is no further information available at this stage."