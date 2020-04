A New Zealand Defence Force van was stolen this morning and police are appealing for the public's help in tracking it down.

The vehicle, a white Toyota Hiace van with CADETS written on the side and the registration JMF651, was stolen in the Manawatū area this morning, police said.

It is understood it was taken from the Ohakea Air Force Base, near Palmerston North.

Police said the van was now believed to be in the Levin area.

• Anyone who had seen the van should call 105.