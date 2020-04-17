Letter of the Week: Lessons from a grandfather

I read that teachers are angry about the Government's plan to possibly re-start schools soon. I read in the same papers the criticism coming from various quarters, including the hollow vessels that make a lot of noise in their opinion columns and radio stations, along the lines that the lockdown is unnecessary and is creating severe economic pain for no good reason.

I am sure all of us want to start returning to some semblance of normality as soon as humanly possible, and so the gentle loosening signalled this week should be welcomed.

Our front line medics have been admirable in their commitment to the job, though thankfully they have not been called on to nurse the thousands of desperately ill people we were threatened with. We now need the same courage from ordinary Kiwis to enable us to move forward.

I understand teachers might feel aggrieved that they're being put at risk.

I understand that many children may not return initially and classes may be small, and disrupted, and teaching won't be easy. But we need to start in that direction.

So I volunteer myself to be a "babysitter" at my local school.

I will happily roll up at 8.30 and stay till 5 to give a chance to those parents who want to take it to get back to work.

I am not a trained teacher, but I am a parent, and a grandfather of 14. I am prepared to supervise kids of various ages while they watch the online school programmes that will still be going, and do assignments given by real teachers, for example.

And real teachers can take over as soon as they feel safe to do so.

P. Molloy, North Shore



Undervalued nurses

If ever there is an undervalued, under-paid profession, it is nursing and never more has this been highlighted than in recent times. TV presenters, politicians, sports stars, executives, council reps and so on are paid exorbitant sums for a job that benefits more themselves than the general population and often are far less qualified than nurses. It's time their unselfish attitudes, work ethic and devotion to the job was recognised by appropriate pay and conditions.

Paul Beck, West Harbour



Small business

During level 4 it is the duopoly of supermarket chains that are the winners, at the expense of all our hardworking owner-operator boutique butcheries, bakeries, and fruit and vegetable shops.

Now we can see light at the end of the tunnel, we hear that under level 3, multinational fast-food chains will be the winners, at the expense of owner-operated small takeaway shops.

I get the impression we are supposed to be grateful for being given this concession to buy a mass-produced burger, when for many of us, supporting our local Indian takeaway would not only be tastier, but help keep a family in business.

Sue Kurtovich, Tauranga



Rate rises

Auckland Council and its CCOs need to cut back on non-essential spending just as the private sector is doing. For Mayor Phil Goff to still want a rate increase of 3.5 per cent is not acceptable when sizeable rate cuts are needed across the board in both the commercial and residential sectors. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern chided commercial landlords looking to increase rents with the words "Be a good citizen, just be a good human being". Goff and his council should take that on board.

Doug Hull, Pukekohe



On the mark

Matthew Hooton's articles on the balance between the health and economic costs of the pandemic have been on the mark.

As a baby boomer in my late 60s I count myself privileged to have been born and spent most of my adult life in the "best of times". My children did not have all these privileges and now face a more difficult future. I expect them to rise to this challenge, but will also try to "give back" as much as I can. And this means avoiding the economic costs of protracted lockdowns, over any concerns I have for my own risk of infection and worse.

Yes, it is terrible we may have to compromise over life and death for the most vulnerable. It is all the harsher when we have the means to extend life with technology. Ivan Illich, in his writings, offered an inspired analysis of the "medicalisation of life", which has returned to haunt us with the ethical dilemma we face.

Tyrrell Harris, Mt. Roskill



The experts

Emmerson's cartoon yesterday was spot on. Americans call these experts as Monday morning quarterbacks.

None of us here is immune to this label at the moment. My particular area of "expertise" is the belief that the claim by the Prime Minister that her government "went early" is false.

She didn't go early in February as she was in Fiji and Australia. She didn't go early in the first half of March as she was focused on gaining more international attention in Christchurch on March 15.

Maybe some "expert" can shed light on this.

Chris Parker, Campbells Bay



Do the numbers

On Newstalk ZB yesterday, Mike Hosking said "The numbers simply don't lie". Saying Jacinda Ardern "overreacted" to the epidemic, he asserts "Australia's numbers are the equal if not better than [NZ's]". Untrue.

Testing regimens vary. Death rates give a clear indication of Covid-19's true impact. The per capita death rate in Australia is 40 per cent higher than in New Zealand.

As of Thursday, Australia (about 25 million people) had 63 deaths. New Zealand, (about five million), had nine. For a per capita equivalent of Australia, New Zealand would have 45 deaths. So, per capita, Australia has a higher death rate.

Hosking should withdraw his claim.

Geoffrey Ellis, Tasmania



A quick word

The Government's intentions for schools under alert level 3 are bizarre when laid alongside the intentions for business. At the end of each day all those children, and all their teachers, will return to their individual bubbles, and within each of those bubbles will exist the potential to create the scenarios that all the rules are intended to prevent.

Phil Chitty, Albany

Many Opinion contributors are outraged at people breaking Covid-19 restrictions. They state that nobody is above the law and therefore need to be punished. These sheep need to look at their history books. Slavery was legal. Homosexuality was illegal. Segregation was legal. War is still legal. Never use the law as a guide to ethics or morality.

Mark Lewis-Wilson, Mangonui

Correspondent Bob Marsh should be counting his blessings rather than moaning in the media about the lack of pensioner handouts. No job losses or pay cut for us oldies and a Government that cares very much for the health of the elderly. As an 85-year-old in my bubble of one I feel very safe and grateful to be an oldie in New Zealand at this time.

Lois Wilkinson, Kerikeri

Looking at the scenes in and on the media bulletins from around the country, it reminds me of the Christmas holidays, when school's out and all but the essential services and businesses are operating in the cities and towns around the country. The difference this time is the Government (taxpayers) are picking up most of the workers' holiday pay tab.

Ian Wilson, Ngaruawahia

What a shame fast food may be available in Alert 3. Outlets opened here in the 70's with a 30 per cent increase in obesity levels between 1977 and 2013. Wouldn't allowing garden centres to open on a one-in, one-out basis be a healthier option?

Trina J. Northcott, Gisborne

Bob Marsh is upset at the paltry (his word) increase of $9.75 a married pensioner is to receive a fortnight. If the Government had announced a decrease of that amount, there would be an outcry and that paltry increase would suddenly become a massive and unconscionable decrease.

H.E.H. Perkins, Botany Downs

Surely the Government should be looking for reasons to reopen businesses that could operate safely. How are stores such as Mitre 10 and Bunnings any different in format to a supermarket? After three weeks of lockdown many people are out of materials for projects around the house.

Jeff Berge, Takanini

After reading your tributes in today's editorial, won't it be interesting to see who features in the Queen's Birthday honours in two months time?

Peter Smith, Devonport



Your views

Big restrictions will remain for Kiwis under alert level 3, Jacinda Ardern says. Herald readers share their views.

Not looking forward to coming out of level 4. I think it's too soon. The hubby is chomping at the bit to get back to work in the trade sector. Not sure how you can practice social distancing in such an environment.

Kelly Baglow

There is a big risk of an increase in community transmission. Please provide some safety measures for people going out in public or work. As long as there are no meds or vax it's still not safe to go out.

Maria Gracia

I say may as well keep level 4 going for another two weeks then drop the restrictions to the original level 3. Making it level 3 with added restrictions is just going to confuse everyone and more people will flout the rules. There is not much difference between 3 and 4 that I can see.

Nicola Bennett

That would be good move for lifting lockdown and working people can go back to work. Many are struggling even with government subsidy.

Kura T Repaio