Auckland Council bosses are taking pay cuts of between 10 per cent and 20 per cent for six months.
Council chief executive Stephen Town said he and the chief executives and board chairs of the five council-controlled organisations would take a 20 per cent pay cut for the next six months, as it was the right thing to do in the current environment.
In addition, council and CCO executives will take a voluntary pay cut of a minimum of 10 per cent for six months, and CCO directors will voluntarily reduce their board fees by 10 per cent for six months.
"We understand how tough it is for many New Zealanders right now. While this won't have a big impact on the council's financial position, it acknowledges that as leaders we need to play our part by showing solidarity with communities and businesses," said Town, whose salary was just under $700,000 in the past financial year.
Executive and elected member salary costs at Auckland Council and CCOs*
Auckland Council
Mayor and 20 councillors: $2.56m, including Mayor Phil Goff ($279,351)
21 local boards: $7.44m
Executive team: $4.12m for 11 staff, including chief executive Stephen Town ($697,692)
Total: $14.12m
Auckland Transport
Executive team: $4,661,903m for 11 staff, including chief executive Shane Ellison ($560,000-$580,000)
Board fees: $497,700
Total: $5.16m
Watercare
Executive team: $4,638,000 for nine staff, including chief executive Raveen Jaduram ($770,000-780,000)
Board fees: $443,000
Total: $5.1m
Panuku
Executive team: $3,298,000 for nine staff, including former chief executive Roger MacDonald ($640,000-$651,000)
Board fees: $464,000
Total: $3.76m
Regional Facilities Auckland
Executive team: $3,053,000 for 11 staff, including chief executive Chris Brooks (about $480,000)
Board fees: $410,000
Total: $3.46m
Ateed
Executive team: $1.6m for five staff, including chief executive Nick Hill ($420,000-430,000)
Board fees: $323,000
Total: $1.92m
Grand total: $33.52m
* Latest figures for the 2019 financial year