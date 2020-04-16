Almost the weekend! Just like the week, only with breakfast in bed. Because there's good in the lockdown, right? Let me count the ways.

1. We do things for other people. We don't get the chance much, being all locked down, but we look for it anyway: the safe little ways to help a neighbour. And who doesn't like it? These are the ties that bind.

2. Hi, howya doing, and a wave across the street to others is great too. Someone said it was like every day is Christmas Day: we try to be nice.

3. We've discovered our inner creative genius, aka mad parent. One guy I know built an obstacle course for the kids in his backyard. Apparently the youngest is still out there, a wee bit tangled in the ropes.

4. We've discovered the purpose that was missing in our lives. Got that shed built, finally fixed the clothesline, cleaned out the cupboards, written the sheet music for a rock opera, started learning te reo online with the kids.

5. Actually, that's not right. We've taken all the mental health advice to heart and tried to look after ourselves, put our feet up, had a good rest. That's been inestimably rewarding.

6. We understand spatial awareness! Who knew what 2 metres was before now?

7. We've made plans. When this ends, no more same old same old. You always wanted to learn to sing, visit the Galapagos Islands, build a kitset car? Gonna get real about it now, right?

8. We've learned how to make masks. Tiger faces are popular, or they should be.

9. We've learned respect for ordinary workers doing extraordinary things for us. Checkout operators are our heroes. So many people are working so hard for our sakes, for our health and wellbeing, and we've watched them doing it. Thank you, thank you.

Our new heroes: supermarket workers. Photo / Peter Meecham

10. There's been some magnificent generosity. Free bread, free food for those in need, say the signs outside many dairies. Splendid.

11. One or two kids may have become better acquainted with their parents, fathers especially, and it's quite possible that, on the whole, that's gone well.

12. We've done the fitness challenge. In some bubbles and/or online groups, each person takes a turn sharing their routines with the others. One day it's Body Attack, which used to be called jazzercise, the next it's boxing, and then it's Tai Chi.

13. Empty streets have opened our minds to possibility. When we're back, what would we really like to use all these public spaces for? Community sit-down areas in every village, served by the local cafes, bookstores, ice cream shops?

Reclaiming the streets: Caleb Stoneham, 6 (bike) and Francis Shepheard 7 (scooter). Photo / Alex Burton

14. Closed doors have opened our families to possibility. Some people are doing big family quiz nights (you can use Kahoot for that), big puzzle nights and big games of "Hey kids let's learn how to paint the spare room!"

15. We've reconnected with our inner jigsaw fiend. Got really good, at last, at chess. When the people in your bubble refuse to play you anymore, you can find more worthy opponents online.

16. We've learned about Zoom. So easy and so fun. Forget the boring work meetings: you can do those gym workouts (see 12 above), play forever games of Risk, team up with other families for those quiz nights (see 14 above). If you haven't done a Zoom conference, round up the neighbourhood, the Facebook group, the playdate parents, some friends or even your in-laws and check it out. Just don't let that guy in the top left corner do all the talking.

17. We've got to ride bikes safely in the streets. Even the littlest kids.

18. Also, we've discovered the singular thrill, walking back from the park with the rest of our bubble, of being able to kick a ball in the street. Some people are old enough to remember doing it all the time. Round balls recommended, not those problematic oval things.

19. We've destroyed our brains and social skills with computer games but right now that really doesn't seem to matter.

20. We've embarked on an excellent reading adventure with big books. I can't recommend highly enough Elizabeth Knox's The Absolute Truth and Hilary Mantel's Wolf Hall trilogy, the last of which is out now.

21. Furious with ourselves for not going to the library or bookshop before lockdown, we've been rereading favourites from our own shelves. Who doesn't still love Harry Potter?

22. We've deep dived into the Internet and, lo and behold, there's good stuff in there! We've got better at finding it too.

23. We've learned to control our rage on Twitter. True fact: it's a kinder place than it was. Though not completely, obviously.

24. We've learned how to put a new T-shirt on the Queen. That green frock she wore for her Covid-19 speech is a green screen just perfect for reimaging. Google it to find out how. And it's a sure bet she knew it and agreed to do it for the lols, right?

The Queen wore a green frock for her Covid-19 address and it turned out to make a very fine green screen, on which other images could be added.

5. We have a deeper understanding of community responsibility and individuals' responsibilities to community. Whoever thought we'd be the people who could lead the world in beating a terrible worldwide health crisis? How do we build on that?

26. We've learned optimism. See 25 above.

27. We've learned to cook new things. A bombe alaska, perhaps, the recipe for which runs to three pages in some books. The perfect cheese scone, which, tbh, sounds like a far better thing.

28. We've learned new dinner recipes or, with those who can't be bothered with recipes, we've made up new things to cook. Here's a fun activity for flatmates: one of you chooses five foods from the fridge and pantry, and the next has to cook them into a decent meal. What could go wrong?

Time with the kids, and cooking. More good things about lockdown. On the whole. Photo / Michael Craig

9. Your pet has learned new things, because you've had the time to teach them. Puppies are better at sitting, staying and going outside to poop. Parrots now have formidable language skills. Cats still can't be bothered to learn a damn thing. Please don't ask what happened to the goldfish.

30. We've been inventive. Anzac Day commemorations, sports groups, theatre activities, kids stuff, churches: they've all gone where work already was, online, to come up with virtual experiences to replace the real. If there's a thing you miss going to, visit its website: chances are, they've been working hard on new ways to make you happy.

It's good to talk: just one of the things we've come to value all over again in the lockdown. Photo / Alex Burton

31. We've learned from our kids and they've learned from us. Moments to treasure always. I know, it's been infuriating, for them as well as you, but there's also been the good stuff. The excellently good stuff.

32. A public servant has become a national hero, heartthrob and object of social media adulation. Thank you Dr Ashley Bloomfield for modelling good communications, leadership, service and, of course, personally keeping us all safe in our beds at night.

Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield: the new national hero. Photo / Mark Mitchell

33. We've planted a winter garden. Yes, thank you, my broad beans are doing exceptionally well, and I keep whispering to them not to worry, there won't be any April storms this year. Good so far.

34. We've rediscovered the other things in our gardens. I hear guava juice is good in cocktails.

35. We've slowed down. It's very good.

36. We've learned the PM's toddler is not allowed to draw in Vivid on the carpet but she does it anyway.

37. Turns out the Kardashians aren't so important after all.

