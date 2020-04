Police have found an unattended child in Sockburn, Christchurch.

The boy, thought to be about 5, was found on Yaldhurst Rd about 7am.

He has short black hair, brown eyes and is wearing grey Toy Story pyjamas.

Anyone with information that may help police locate his family is urged to call 105 immediately, quoting job number P041796204.

