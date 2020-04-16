A man has been charged over an attempted robbery on an elderly man at an ATM in Hastings city centre.

Police said on Wednesday about 3.00pm a 76-year-old Hastings man was using an ATM machine on Market Street North, Hastings.

He was allegedy approached by another man who demanded money from him before attempting to take his wallet and then forced him against his car.

Two members of the public observed what was happening and began to intervene before a man rode away on a push bike, without stealing anything.

The victim was left unhurt but shaken up.

Following an investigation, a 27-year-old man was found and arrested on Thursday afternoon. He has been charged with assault with intent to rob and will appear in the Hastings District Court on today.

Detective Sergeant Craig Vining said it was an excellent example of the team work that is occurring across the district during the lockdown.

"To resolve this incident within effectively 24 hours is a very good result for all concerned."