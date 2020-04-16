A New Zealand Indian family stranded in India say they will be put into a "huge debt" if they took up a Government-chartered flight to return home.

Burhanuddin Hydri, a tour manager in NZ, said he and his elderly parents are stuck in two different parts of India - in Mumbai and Hyderabad.

Foreign Minister Winston Peters said on Sunday the Government was in discussions with the Indian government to bring stranded Kiwis home from India.

Stranded Kiwis have been told the flights home could set them back $5500 per seat. Photo / Stock

However, those wanting to take the flights have been told they were facing a charge upwards of $5500 per seat.

Advertisement

"We all understand that this is difficult for the Government to arrange repatriation under the circumstances, however, this does not mean that Kiwis have to pay $5500 per seat," Hydri said.

Discussions are ongoing with India to bring Kiwis home. Photo / Stock

"This is an unfortunate situation. If three of us apply and are approved to get on this flight we will be paying for how long we don't know."

Hydri said the tourism industry had been severely impacted in the Covid-19 outbreak and he wasn't sure when it will pick up again.

READ MORE:

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Your questions about alert level 3 answered

• Covid 19 coronavirus: What alert level 3 and other levels mean for you

• Covid 19 Coronavirus: Bars and shops to stay shut - drive-through, deliveries, swimming allowed in alert level 3

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Lockdown set to lift with 'a whole lot' of businesses likely to reopen - Winston Peters

"We do not have the means to pay such an exorbitant amount for the flight for three seats," Hydri said.

His parents went back to India in March last year to meet family, and Hydri flew there last month to assist them with their flight home. His father had a fracture and plaster on his right foot.

"We were scheduled to return back on March 19, however by then the flights were cancelled and airports shut down in India," he said.

Although they have not been infected by Covid-19, Hydri said they were mentally stressed due to the lockdown and uncertainty.

Advertisement

There are reports that many trapped in India face issues with jobs, rent and other commitments piling up in NZ.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said bringing New Zealanders home from overseas was the largest consular response it had undertaken.

However, without further flights, many Kiwis remained stuck overseas.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website