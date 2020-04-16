Americans who have taken to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern after watching her light-hearted interaction with Herald political reporter Jason Walls have said they want to move to New Zealand.

Some have even called for her to replace US President Donald Trump.

During a press conference this week, Ardern called on Walls to ask a question, only for Walls, who was multi-tasking by covering Ardern's responses live for the Herald, to briefly forget his initial question.

"Sorry, it doesn't matter," said Walls.

"We'll come back to you, no problem," laughed Ardern.

"I do worry about your sleep at the moment though Jason."

Ardern's good-natured response caught the eye of a Washington correspondent to United Arab Emirates media outlet The National, Joyce Karam, who shared the moment on Twitter.

At conference yesterday, Reporter forgot his Q. to NZ PM Jacinda Ardern. Here’s how it went:



• Jacinda: Justin

• Reporter: Sorry it doesn’t matter

• Jacinda: No problem..will come back to you...I do worry about your sleep atm, Justin pic.twitter.com/rovwRrfhyO — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) April 14, 2020

"At a time when journalists are under attack by US President, expelled by China, Egypt and censored by many authoritarian states, it's heartening to see civility in leadership," she wrote.

After watching the interaction, many Americans commented that it was time to move to New Zealand or wished that Ardern was their president.

Time to move to New Zealand! — John (@johnsbig73) April 16, 2020

@jacindaardern is the leader we need in the U.S. I so wish she were our president. — Jim Spears 🌊 🌈⚜ (@QuaereNon) April 14, 2020

I want to move to New Zealand — Kaleani (@Kamifi45) April 16, 2020

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had a reason to laugh during one of her media briefings. Photo / Getty

The video, which has received nearly 50,000 views, also left several overseas viewers confused over Ardern's Kiwi accent, as they were certain they had heard the name "Justin".

Karam was similarly surprised when notified of her mistake.

"Reporter's name is Jason, not Justin," she later clarified on Twitter.

"Listened to it more than once and thought it's Justin.

"Maybe I need some sleep too and better understanding of Kiwi accent," she joked.

Kiwis were quick to come to her defence though, poking fun at their own accents.

We pronounce both of them “J’s’n” so it’s an easy mistake to make — morgue (@mr_orgue) April 15, 2020

Best way to get a handle on our Kiwi accent is to understand that. while the rest of the English speaking world has 5 vowels, NZ has just one. Pronounced "uh". — tie a knot in it (@tieaknotinit) April 15, 2020

In the end, perhaps Herald political reporter Claire Trevett found the easiest solution to the problem.

You’re all good - we can change his name for you @Jasonwalls92 — Claire Trevett (@CTrevettNZH) April 15, 2020

And, as for ̶J̶u̶s̶t̶i̶n̶ Jason Walls, well, he's back to work – and happy to report that the Prime Minister should no longer be concerned.

I can report, after a couple of days off, that I’ve had plenty of sleep; thanks for your concern Prime Minister. https://t.co/1J0e4CgiJt — Jason Walls (@Jasonwalls92) April 15, 2020

