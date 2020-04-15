Wellington Airport is planning to cut its workforce by up to 30 per cent as passenger numbers dive due to Covid-19.

Airport chief executive Steve Sanderson said the company has now reached the point where there is unfortunately no other option but to resize the team to match the sustained reduction in passengers.

Sanderson said consultation was under way with 134 staff members, and expects the proposed structure to be finalised in the "coming week".

"At this stage, we expect up to 30 per cent of the roles would be affected," he said.

This would equate to roughly 40 positions.

"Over the last few weeks, we have been able to get a clearer picture about the impact of Covid-19 on the travel and tourism industry in New Zealand and overseas," he said.

"Like many businesses, Wellington Airport and our wider community has been significantly affected. Wellington Airport, like other airports around the country, is going to be very different for the next few years due to the dramatic reduction in airline services."

Sanderson also suggested a return to previous levels of passenger numbers and operations will be at least several years away.

"Even when domestic air travel picks up, it will take a long time before passenger numbers return to normal levels, especially when combined with the loss of international travel and tourism."

Sanderson said the job restructure came after the company already put considerable cost measures in place, including deferring capital projects, reducing executive pay and all staff moving to a four day week.

"This is an incredibly difficult time for our people and our priority is on supporting them through this period."

