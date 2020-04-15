Kiwis stuck in the Philippines where the president has threatened to shoot anyone breaking lockdown rules are being organised a flight home this weekend.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Winston Peters said New Zealanders there were experiencing "challenging circumstances" under the quarantine restrictions and were having trouble getting out with no domestic travel options.

The Government was working with Philippine Airlines and international airlines to bring Kiwis and their family members home, he said.

There are 391 people registered on SafeTravel as being in the Philippines.

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Lockdown set to lift with 'a whole lot' of businesses likely to reopen - Winston Peters

• Covid 19 coronavirus: MediaWorks hit by a number of coronavirus cases

• Covid 19 Coronavirus: PM, ministers and public CEOs take 20% pay cut; 20 new cases today

• Covid-19 coronavirus: Worrying new global milestone; New York residents ordered to wear face masks

The flight is set to depart Manila on Sunday, April 19, and people wanting to catch it need to register with the New Zealand Embassy

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Travel continues to search for solutions for New Zealanders stranded offshore in an extremely complex global environment.

"However, Government-assisted flights will only be explored in exceptional circumstances when all other options have been exhausted," Peters said.

"We strongly advise that New Zealanders overseas should be seeking to shelter safely where they are or return home by commercial means where possible."

The Philippines, which has a population of 57 million on its main island, has one of the worst Covid-19 outbreaks in Southeast Asia with 5453 cases and 349 deaths.

An "enhanced community quarantine" was declared in mid-March and was extended until the end of April.

Late last month after a protest in a Manila slum over lack of supplies, President Rodrigo Duterte warned violators of the strict lockdown they could be shot for causing trouble.

Advertisement

"My orders to the police and military ... if there is trouble and there's an occasion that they fight back and your lives are in danger, shoot them dead.

"Is that understood? Dead. Instead of causing trouble, I will bury you."

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has told lockdown breachers they could be shot.

Transport options for Kiwis in other parts of the Philippines who want to catch the flight from Manila are being considered.

Any New Zealanders in the Philippines wishing to register interest in the flight should email the New Zealand Embassy in Manila: NZEMManila@mfat.govt.nz

The Government has previously announced it was working on getting flights for the "large number" of Kiwis in India as a ban on international flights left many stranded.