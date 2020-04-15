On this week's podcast:

Former Cabinet Minister Steven Joyce occupies the major part of this week's podcast. We talk about the consequences of the virus on everything from GDP to employment, to retail, trade, real estate and tourism.

And I ask whether Joyce is interested in returning to politics.

I have further commentary on Cardinal George Pell's acquittal, with some interesting and appalling information on Victoria's justice system.

Advertisement

Some good correspondence with Mrs Producer, and a business person's take on the virus.

Your ongoing comments will form a part of each podcast. Get in touch: Leighton@newstalkzb.co.nz

Haven't listened to a podcast before? Check out our simple how-to guide.

Listen here on iHeartRadio

Leighton Smith's podcast also available on iTunes:

To subscribe via iTunes click here