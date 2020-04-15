Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is set to take a $45,000 pay cut over the next six months as leading public sector will have their salaries reduced by 20 per cent.

Ardern said the six month, 20 per cent pay cuts would apply to all Government ministers and public sector chief executives.

It was about showing leadership and reflecting what was also happening in the private sector, she said.

"If there was ever a time to close the gap between different positions, it's now."

"This is where we can take action, which is why we have."

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says all Government Ministers and leading public sector bosses would take pay cuts. Photo / Getty

Ardern's annual salary is set at $459,739, meaning a 20 per cent reduction over six months would see her sacrifice $45,573 to earn $414,166.

Deputy PM Winston Peters' $326,697 salary would now be cut by $31,670 to $295,027.

The Government's senior politicians, the Cabinet ministers, get $288,900 each year and now faced a $28,890 pay cut to $260,010.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the cut would apply to all Ministers in her Government.

However, Opposition leader Simon Bridges has also stated he will take the pay cut, seeing his $288,900 salary would drop $28,890 to $260,010.

The base salary for any Member of Parliament sits at 160,024. Should they also take a 20 per cent salary cut over six months, it would drop their salary by $32,004 to $128,020.

However, the salaries of MPs from opposition parties were overseen by the Remuneration Authority rather than the Prime Minister.

