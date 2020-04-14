A person has been taken to hospital after being swept out to sea in the freak swells on Wellington's southern coast.

A Wellington Free Ambulance spokeswoman confirmed they transported a patient in a "moderate" condition after an incident on Wellington's south coast this morning.

She said the person was "swept out into the water".

Some residents may also be evacuated after huge waves crash over the road.

Advertisement

The public have been warned to "stay away" as large swells crash over the road and footpaths between Breaker Bay and Owhiro.

A Fire and Emergency shift manager said firefighters were helping police with scene protection and evacuation of residents.

Police said a shipping container was also floating in Owhiro Bay.

Police have received multiple reports of large waves causing flooding from about 9.50 this morning, a spokeswoman said.

She confirmed police were preparing for possible evacuations of low-lying areas.

Residents are urged to avoid going down to the foreshore.

The swells are expected to peak at midday at a height of 6 metres, "which is really quite high".

Dramatic video posted on social media shows large waves plunging onto the footpaths and roads in Owhiro Bay.

Advertisement

Another video shows the Bluebridge ferry taking a bumpy route through the waves.

While weather in the capital couldn't be nicer - sunshine and light breezes - the waves were being pushed by forces further away from the country, Metservice meteorologist Andy Best said.

Metservice shared an animation on Twitter showing heavy swells moving up the East Coast yesterday and this morning. The swells are the reason behind the large waves.

The swells are forecasted to move northeast and away from New Zealand tomorrow.

Best said even though weather in Wellington was fine and calm, swells could often be impacted by winds far away from the country blowing on a large stretch of water for a long period of time.

"There may be a tropical cyclone a long way away from Aotearoa and we may not see any impact with the winds, but sometimes we'll see an impact with the swells," he said.

Swells like these happened "from time to time" but "not every year".

"Everything needs to be right, the direction of the flow, direction of the swell."

He warned locals not to go out to see it.

This animation shows the Heavy Swells which moved up the east coast yesterday and this morning. The swells are forecast to move northeast and away from the country Thursday. Swells of 6 metres are expected to impact the South Wellington Coasts around midday today. Stay Safe. ^AB pic.twitter.com/iEb7G9wG69 — MetService (@MetService) April 14, 2020

"Absolutely not . . . stay away."

Wellington City Council has closed most of the road between the two bays to protect motorists from the debris being thrown onto the road.

Motorists and pedestrians are asked to avoid the South Coast and stay safe at home.

High tide is at 11am.