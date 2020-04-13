As Kiwis deal with the Covid-19 crisis, one person has earned the public's admiration for keeping New Zealanders informed — and that is Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield.

Many have petitioned for Bloomfield, who has been branded a "competent, calm, factual and reassuring man", to be New Zealander of the Year 2021.

Kiwis have petitioned for Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield to be named New Zealander of the Year. Photo / Mark Mitchell

"Dr Ashley Bloomfield may just be doing his job but he, I believe, is exceeding it and what is expected of him in his role," the Change.org petition reads.

READ MORE:

• Covid 19 coronavirus: The inside story of Ashley Bloomfield's rise to Director-General of Health

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Ashley Bloomfield takes questions via Facebook live on Covid-19 response

• Covid 19 coronavirus lockdown: 5 deaths, 19 new cases, 75 recoveries - Ashley Bloomfield, Jacinda Ardern with latest updates

• Covid 19 coronavirus: 18 new cases today, 847 lockdown breaches, man's death linked to Bluff wedding cluster

Advertisement

"His reassurance during NZ's time of need is amazing. He communicates effectively but calmly and delivers numbers and stats like no other.

"Now is not the time for giving awards, but while we are all at home we can vote on who should get one later."

The person who made the petition said they were nominating Bloomfield as New Zealander of the Year for his role and presence in the country's time of need and also to thank him.

"He should be proud of his work. I know our entire country certainly is."

At least 1952 people have signed the petition, with a goal of 2500.

During a recent Covid-19 press conference, Bloomfield was asked about the petition but he remained coy.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

"Leadership is an invitation to collective action," he said. "This is a joint effort," he said, before thanking all health workers across the country.

Advertisement

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern acknowledged Bloomfield's humility. "He gets very humble when you play the song about him too," she said, referring to a YouTube video made by musician-composer Maxwell Apse which includes the lyric "the way he speaks makes me feel like it's gonna be okay".

2020's New Zealander of the Year was awarded to New Zealand actor and director Jennifer Ward-Lealand Te Atamira.