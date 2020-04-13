Watch the live stream below

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield answers your Covid-19 questions live Posted by Ministry of Health - Manatū Hauora on Sunday, 12 April 2020

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield is hosting a question and answer session with the public via Facebook live this afternoon.

Despite this being Bloomfield's first such session – up until now, he has been fronting press conferences at the Beehive in Wellington - he jumped straight in.

When asked why an Auckland cluster was being kept "secret", he said it was a "private event" and there was no risk of further spread.

In this case, the Ministry of Health was "respecting the privacy" of those at the event, he said.

Asked about the criteria for recovery from the virus, Bloomfield said someone has recovered if it's been 10 days since the onset of theirs symptoms and they have been asymptomatic for at least 48 hours.

On the subject of cloth masks, he said the debate had been a worldwide one and the "jury is out" with a lot of experts divided.

But he said there was no harm if someone is using it appropriately – if it's cloth, it needs to be washed regularly.

Bloomfield said the Government has been keeping a close eye on other countries and how they're dealing with the outbreak.

He said Singapore is a good example New Zealand was looking at it. Singapore has experienced a second wave of new cases, after their citizens started coming home.

He said the Government is "swapping notes" with the Singaporean authorities.

Onto testing, Bloomfield said random testing was not being considered by the Government.

He said the positivity rate in New Zealand was still only 1 or 2 per cent.

It's more likely the Government will do targeted testing in some areas across New Zealand.

"That's quite different from testing people with no symptoms."

Asked about the aged care facilities and whether staff will be tested more than once as they may be cleared early on but become infected later, Bloomfield said people will be tested if they're symptomatic.

He said there would be more tests at the Rosewood rest home in Linwood in Christchurch.

A fifth death

Earlier today, he announced that a fifth person in New Zealand has died from Covid-19, the third from a cluster at the Rosewood resthome in Linwood, Christchurch.

The man, in his 80s, had been moved from Rosewood to nearby Burwood Hospital.

"We need to be prepared for more possible deaths," Bloomfield said.

On day 19 of lockdown, there are 19 new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand, 15 confirmed and four probable.

So far, 546 people have recovered. That's up 75 on yesterday.

The new total is 1349 cases. There are 15 people in hospital, with four in intensive care - one is in a critical condition in Dunedin.

There are now 15 clusters in New Zealand. One of the new ones is in another resthome, in Auckland, with staff and residents affected.

Despite the increased number of deaths, Bloomfield said it was "encouraging" to see the number of new cases continue to drop.

Asked about a petition to make him New Zealander of the Year, Bloomfield was coy.

"Leadership is an invitation to collective action," he said. "This is a joint effort," he said, thanking all health workers across the country.

