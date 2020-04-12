

Police were out in force over the Easter weekend manning checkpoints around Hawke's Bay to ensure people were obeying the Covid-19 alert level 4 lockdown rules of essential travel only.

Apart from a few eager travellers, officers were pleased with what they saw.

Detective Inspector Mike Foster said both the roads and checkpoints were very quiet over the weekend and there had been minimal issues.

Hawke's Bay police had checkpoints set up at key points across the region including SH2 at the intersection of the Napier/Taupō Rd and just south of Hastings, and also on Waimarama Rd near Craggy Range.

READ MORE:

• Napier paddle-boarder arrested after trying to flee police

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Partying quiet at weekend keeps Hawke's Bay police happy

• Premium - Hawke's Bay police turnover: 88 gone in 2 years, but 120 arrive

• Hawke's Bay Police ask public help after van theft from Hastings school

Police have set up checkpoints around the country to stop people who were planning on traveling during the Covid-19 lockdown. Video / Dean Purcell

"The checkpoints worked well, with minimal traffic, and only had to turn away a few vehicles and hand out only a handful of warnings, but overall we have been happy of the response from the community," he said.

Foster said that not only were they pleased with how the checkpoints worked compared to the rest of the country, but expected that to continue until the checkpoints close on Monday afternoon.

Advertisement

Hawke's Bay Police had checkpoints set up at points such as SH2 at the intersection of the Napier/Taupō Rd and just south of Hastings, and also on Waimarama Rd near Craggy Range. Photo / Paul Taylor

As of Saturday, nationally there had been 847 recorded breaches with 109 prosecutions, 717 warnings and 21 youth referrals.

The alert level 4 lockdown was enforced as of midnight March 25, and police have been out in force this Easter weekend at national highways checkpoints questioning motorists about their destinations.

New Police Commissioner Andrew Coster last week announced there would be about 190 checkpoints set up nationwide for the long weekend.

The fear was that people would try to scarper to baches and holiday homes for an Easter "break".

As well as the potential of spreading Covid-19 by travelling, there was the risk of crashes that would tie up already-stretched emergency services and hospital staff.

Vehicles of all sizes were checked at the Waimarama Rd checkpoint. Photo / Paul Taylor

"We know many New Zealanders may have been planning to catch up with friends and family this weekend or travel to traditional holiday destinations but we urge anyone who was planning to do this - please change your plans and stay home," he said.

"To help ensure people know about the Health Act restrictions, police will be out and about checking that people are travelling for essential purposes only.

"It's simple: travelling to and from different towns and cities risks spreading Covid-19 and puts lives at risk."

Advertisement

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

