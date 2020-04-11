Police have caught 677 people breaching the lockdown rules since the Level 4 restrictions began just over two weeks ago.

As of yesterday, police had recorded 677 recorded breaches and pursued 84 prosecutions and 582 warnings.

READ MORE:

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Two people in court over Wellington lockdown breach

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Auckland landlord accused of lockdown breaches goes 100km to another property

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Under-fire Auckland landlord accused of breaching lockdown - at two rentals

• Premium - COVID19 coronavirus : Lockdown breaches result in two Bay of Plenty prosecutions

The level 4 lockdown was enforced as of midnight March 25, and police have been out in force this Easter weekend manning national highways checkpoints and questioning motorists about their destinations.

Advertisement

Since March 26, much has been made of police powers and discretion when it comes to what people can and cannot do under the lockdown rules.

Earlier this week, new Police Commissioner Andrew Coster - who marked a week in the top job yesterday - announced there would be checkpoints across the country over the long weekend.

Police stop and talk to a driver at a checkpoint in Hawke's Bay. Photo / NZME

The fear was that people would try to scarper to baches and holiday homes for an Easter "break".

Aside from the potential of spreading Covid-19 by travelling, there is the huge risk of crashes that would necessarily tie up already stretched emergency services and frontline hospital staff.

"We know many New Zealanders may have been planning to catch up with friends and family this weekend or travel to traditional holiday destinations but we urge anyone who was planning to do this - please change your plans and stay home," he said.

"To help ensure people know about the Health Act restrictions, police will be out and about checking that people are travelling for essential purposes only.

"It's simple - travelling to and from different towns and cities risks spreading Covid-19 and puts lives at risk."

Police wearing protective equipment talk to drivers heading north of Auckland yesterday. Photo / Dean Purcell

As of today there were 1312 cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand.

Advertisement

Two more Covid-19 related deaths announced today brought the total death toll to four.

Director of Public Health Caroline McElnay reported 29 new cases today and said 422 people with Covid-19 in New Zealand have now recovered.

Fifteen people are in hospital - five are in intensive care units and one patient in Dunedin is in a critical condition.

Both of the latest two people to die of Covid-19 were elderly, had underlying health conditions and could be linked to existing clusters.

One was a man in his 80s who passed away at Wellington Public Hospital yesterday. He first became unwell on March 26 and was admitted to hospital two days later.

The second was a man in his 70s who died in Burwood Hospital, Christchurch, after being among the group transferred from the Rosewood Rest Home.

Three of the four deaths in New Zealand are linked to clusters.

There are now 13 clusters of Covid-19 across the country.

The George Manning residential care facility in Christchurch is this country's 13th cluster where more than 10 people have been infected with Covid-19 from a single source.

Police have been out in force across New Zealand highways so far this Easter holiday, stopping and questioning motorists about their reason for driving - and reminding any opportunist holiday makers of the lockdown rules still in place.

Sergeant Andy Wallace said generally people were being extremely compliant and urged them to continue being so.

Earlier this week new Police Commissioner Andrew Coster announced officers would ramp up patrol and enforcement over the Easter break to ensure people were aware of lockdown requirements.

His message was patently clear: if you were not out for an "essential" purpose, then you should be at home.

"We know many New Zealanders may have been planning to catch up with friends and family this weekend or travel to traditional holiday destinations, but we urge anyone who was planning to do this - please change your plans and stay home," he said.

"To help ensure people know about the Health Act restrictions, police will be out and about checking that people are travelling for essential purposes only."

Wallace and his team ran multiple checkpoints on Thursday and stopped about 1000 cars.

He said for the most part the drivers were essential service workers or had good reasons to be out - getting supplies or dropping them off to vulnerable people.

Officers were mainly out in force to educate people about the lockdown and why they should be at home.

But they would take further action without hesitation if needed.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website



‌