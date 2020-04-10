The Ministry of Health is giving an update at 1pm on the Covid-19 pandemic in New Zealand and the number of new cases.

Director of Public Health, Dr Caroline McElnay, will speak from the Beehive in Wellington.

The update was originally meant to be a written statement but will now be provided at a press conference.

Yesterday, New Zealand had 29 new cases of Covid 19 - the lowest since March 21 - which brought the total number of infections to 1,239.

It was the fourth consecutive day that the number of new cases dropped.

Fourteen people were in hospital, including four in ICU - one each in Wellington, Waitemata, Counties Manukau and Southern DHBs.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern yesterday said the sacrifices Kiwis had made in the past two weeks to try break the chain of Covid 19 were "huge".

"In the face of the greatest threat to human health we have seen in over a century, Kiwis have quietly and collectively implemented a nationwide wall of defence.

"We are turning a corner. But to succeed, we need it to keep working."

She said to expect roadblocks this Easter weekend.

"While most people are doing the right thing, some are not. We cannot let the selfish actions of a few set us back."

