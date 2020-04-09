New Zealanders have flocked to supermarkets around the country ahead of the closure on Good Friday, despite stores opening on Easter Sunday this year.

Footage shared on social media today shows long queues to get into the supermarket.

Video sent to the Herald shows the queue at Pak'n Save in Mt Albert snaked all around the underground carpark at around 4.30pm today.

Dozens of shoppers queued to get into the Mt Albert store ahead of the closure, as people prepared to stock up to spend Easter at home in lockdown.

Kiwis rushed to the shops ahead of the Good Friday closure. Photo / Supplied

Earlier today, at Pak'n'Save in Māngere, the spaced-out queue stretched back along Bader Drive and halfway across the motorway overbridge.

At Countdown in Manukau and Pak'nSave in Clendon long - but fast-moving - queues have also been reported since early this morning, while in central Auckland's Grey Lynn both Farro Fresh and Countdown have reported lines 50 people long.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced last month that supermarkets would be closed on Good Friday but could open on Easter Sunday amid the Covid-19 crisis.

The decision on Easter trading was made by the Covid-19 committee, based on the need for staff to rest and for supermarkets to restock, while recognising people needed access to essential food. They also wanted to ensure people didn't panic buy.

Any employee who objected to working on Easter Sunday would not have to work, Ardern said.

Foodstuffs' Head of Corporate Affairs Antoinette Laird told the Herald Easter is traditionally the second busiest time of the year after Christmas for the company, which runs Pak'n Save, New World and Four Square stores in New Zealand.

"We're in good supply of all of the essentials and there's plenty of Easter treats to go round, including the all-important Easter eggs, so the Easter Bunny can definitely make a visit. Our in-house bakers at Pak'n Save and New World have been baking up a storm, making the traditional hot-cross buns," Laird added.

Foodstuffs has reminded Kiwis to "shop normal" and added that special measures remain in place throughout alert level 4.

"We ask customers to shop alone, plan their shop, pack their own bags and use a form of contactless payment if they can," Laird said.

"It's a good idea to leave more time than usual, as to facilitate the 2m physical distancing measures, stores are currently limiting the number of customers and employees in the store; when the store reaches capacity, customers are admitted into the store on a 'one in, one out' basis."

