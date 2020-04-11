EDITORIAL

The end of level 4 lockdown is something to relish as we are well past the halfway point of the minimum four-week restrictions.

Do not be lulled into hoping the shutdown to thwart the Covid-19 coronavirus will be lifted sooner however. The Government was very clear on the eve of the massive closure that it would be a minimum of four weeks.

The initial level 4 period is due to end on April 23, although Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said the result of the lockdown wouldn't be known until enough time had passed for anyone already infected to show symptoms. We are now at that point and the general consensus of Covid-19 researchers in New Zealand is the alert level 4 restrictions could be lifted in at least some regions in a few weeks. We have done very well.

One researcher, Otago University infectious diseases specialist Ayesha Verrall, says: "I don't see any reason we shouldn't be able to finish the lockdown in four weeks if we've followed the plans we've made and if we scale up the contact-tracing and refine our surveillance."

Lifting restrictions to level 3 or even 2 is far from a return to normal however. We should all brace to do things differently for up to 18 months.

Te Pūnaha Matatini researcher Shaun Hendy says that when the initial lockdown period ends, our level 4 days are highly unlikely to be over.

The most likely scenario is an easing of restrictions - back to level 3 or even level 2 - but with aggressive contact-tracing and testing to weed out new cases. If new clusters flare up, level 4 could be brought back.

However, Hendy says the worst scenario would be people seeing case numbers start to stall and beginning to slacken off. "If we're all a bit lackadaisical then there are scenarios where we wouldn't be able to come off lockdown for a very long time."

To get the best, and soonest, clearance of this nasty contagion we must adhere to the lockdown. Every person who does, is saving lives.

We can do it.

