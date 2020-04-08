On this week's podcast:
In January, I picked up a book in Australia by American author Bill Gertz. Called DECEIVING THE SKY: INSIDE COMMUNIST CHINA'S DRIVE FOR GLOBAL SUPREMACY, the book makes for a fascinating discussion.
I've been looking forward to talking to Gertz. Now you can hear it.
I have commentary on George Pell's acquittal and the death of Dr Fred Singer.
I briefly address Auckland governance and prime examples of media bias.
Carolyn, as expected, appears with correspondence and some cheap shots at your host.
Your ongoing comments will form a part of each podcast. Get in touch: Leighton@newstalkzb.co.nz
Haven't listened to a podcast before? Check out our simple how-to guide.
Listen here on iHeartRadio
Leighton Smith's podcast also available on iTunes:
To subscribe via iTunes click here