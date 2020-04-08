In the small Hawke's Bay town of Whakatu, the noise of industry is being replaced by the sound of music.

In a lockdown, sleep-ins are an attractive proposition.

But in this tight-knit community a special session of morning prayer and singing is providing just the ticket to get everyone out of bed in the morning.

Residents of Buckingham St and the wider community of Whakatu come together (as together as they can at least) every morning at 9am, to fill the town with song.

The special daily event is organised by Fleur Cherie Wainohu and Howard McGuire as a way to connect families and keep the community together during this time.

McGuire, who lives directly across the street from Wainohu, said she had gone to him with an idea to keep the community connected.

"Fleur was teaching her children Māori with 9am prayer and singing and actually made a Facebook group to get the community to join them and asked me to help out and join in."

Since the start of lockdown every morning the community has been joining them as neighbours gather to get a bit of fresh air and keep in touch with each other.

"It all started from her own family tradition and to be able to bring it to the community to take part in is amazing and helps people feel like they aren't alone in a time like this."

Joe Whare, left, plays along with the rest of the community on Buckingham St. Photo / Warren Buckland

Wainohu's brother Ihaia Rollo said their bubble, made of 11 people, loves to sing and play music and just wanted to be able to share with the community around them.

"It's something that we want to be able to share with people so along with our morning song and prayer we also do a roof top sing along when we can where we go onto our roof and with the neighboring houses so close many join us."

He said the community Facebook group they have set up amongst themselves has been great in keeping each other connected during a time when it's hard to do so.

"It's great to be able to see people able to come out of their houses and join us on the street for something like this while being respectable and staying within their bubbles is great to see," he said.

"We wanted to be able to keep the neighbourhood face to face and be able to come out of their houses to join us while also feeling that they can do so safely."