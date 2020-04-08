Police are investigating a sudden death in a West Auckland apartment.

Nearly a dozen police officers are at the scene where blue and orange cordons have been erected outside the apartment block on Captain Scott Rd in Glen Eden.

A police spokesman told the Herald a sudden death was reported just after 10am today at the cordoned off property.

"We are currently making inquiries into the matter."

A witness at the scene said a team of police officers wearing face masks and gloves surrounded the area and had put a red sheet up outside one of the bottom apartments.

A resident spoken to by the Herald refused to comment "out of respect to the family".

Residents from the apartment above were leaning out on their balcony watching the police officers at work.

Police wearing gloves and face masks respond to an incident on Captain Scott Rd in Glen Eden in Auckland.

Family - who looked to be from the property where police were inspecting - were standing outside smoking, a witness said.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) spokesman told the Herald it sent one crew but had since left the scene.

More to come.