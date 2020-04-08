

Hawke's Bay has two new cases of Covid-19 bringing the total to 35, as of Wednesday.

The DHB is set to release more details about the two cases this afternoon.

Nationwide the number, as of Wednesday, was 1210, going up by 50, with the 50 cases made up of 26 confirmed and 24 probable.

Forty-one people, nationally have recovered in the past 24 hours.

Advertisement

Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said there were 4098 tests undertaken on Tuesday, the highest number so far, bringing the total to 46,875.

Stock for tests was about 50,000, he said.

Bloomfield said 20 support and care workers, working in both hospitals and in the community, 17 nurses, seven administrative staff, seven doctors and three medical students had Covid-19.

The announcement came just when the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists was calling for the numbers of medical professionals who contracted Covid-19 through clinical work to be formally collected and included in official updates.

According to ASMS the tracking and recording of those cases would provide critical information in the response to the Covid-19 outbreak, along with any future pandemics.

"Having an official subset of data around infection figures for our medical staff would be useful at both a national, DHB and community level," said ASMS Executive Director Sarah Dalton.

"We know that health care workers are at greater risk. We are relying on them and it's essential for them not only to be safe, but to feel safe," she said.

"It would be beneficial to be able answer questions around when, where and how transmission occurs in different health settings, and whether there are any gaps in protection."

Advertisement

‌

Sarah Dalton said tracking how many health care workers get Covid-19 was critical as they were both in high demand and at risk of high infection.

"When doctors and nurses fall sick, the stress on the healthcare system will increase," she said.

"As a result, we would like the Ministry of Health to start collecting infection data and reporting it as part of the daily national updates and for DHBs to keep a breakdown of staff groups which are affected."

‌

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website