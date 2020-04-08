There are 50 new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand.

The 50 cases are made up of 26 confirmed cases and 24 probable cases.

The combined total of confirmed and probable cases in New Zealand since the pandemic began is 1210.

There are 12 people in hospital, including four in ICU, two in a critical condition.

Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said there were 4098 tests yesterday, the highest number so far, bringing the total to 46,875.

Stock for tests was about 50,000, he said.

Bloomfield said 20 support and care workers, working in both hospitals and in the community, 17 nurses, seven administrative staff, seven doctors and three medical students with Covid-19.

Bloomfield said priority groups receiving the flu jab should do so as it was classed as essential travel, and practices would provide the proper physical distancing.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the number of new cases was the lowest in two weeks. "We may yet see bumps along the way ... but I remain cautiously optimistic that we are starting to turn a corner."

She said the border restrictions meant fewer migrant workers, and 90 per cent of horticultural workers were now New Zealanders.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said yesterday there was reason to be "quietly confident and cautiously optimistic".

Another good sign was that the number of close contacts that cases were reporting had gone down to two or three people – because people were confined mainly to their homes under alert level 4.

New Zealand's 12 clusters include the largest three, Marist College in Auckland of 77, a Bluff wedding of 73 and a St Patrick's Day event in Matamata of 59.

The confirmed cases of the Bluff cluster increased by 11, the Marist cluster by five and the Matamata cluster by one.

Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield. Photo / Getty

This morning MPs on the Epidemic Response Committee were told that thousands of business have been damaged - "many of them mortally" - by the Covid-19 pandemic and nationwide lockdown.

Industry leaders from the restaurant, tourism and farming sectors were appearing before the committee, including representatives from the Road Transport Forum, Federated Farmers, the Meat Industry Association, the Tourism Industry Association and the Restaurant Association of NZ.

Yesterday Otago University Professor and epidemiologist Sir David Skegg told MPs on the Epidemic Response Committee that New Zealand was in a brilliant position and the only western country in a position to eliminate the virus.

But aside from improvements at the border and gaps in testing, contact tracing needed to improve urgently.

That would become more important after the lockdown was lifted because people would be wanting to interact with others.

Ardern is actively considering quarantining all overseas arrivals at the border, and the Ministry of Health is looking at smartphone technology to ramp up contact-tracing capacity.

Otago University infectious diseases specialist Dr Ayesha Verrall has also been brought in to audit the ministry's contact-tracing regime.