Thousands of business have been damaged - "many of them mortally" - by the Covid-19 pandemic and nationwide lockdown, MPs have been told.

Industry leaders from the restaurant, tourism and farming sectors are briefing MPs today on the impact Covid-19 and the lockdown is having on their industries.

They are appearing before Parliament's Epidemic Response Committee, which is chaired by National leader Simon Bridges.

Federated Farmers president Katie Milne said farmers were doing it better than primary sector workers in other countries.

However "winter is coming," she said, speaking both literally and figuratively.

After the global financial crisis, the price of beef and lamb had nearly halved.

Milne is expecting the same thing to happen again after Covid-19 has subsided.

Federated Farmers president Katie Milne.

The price of milk powder, which is at around $7 a kilogram at the moment, is forecast to drop to around $5 a kilogram.

Milne also said New Zealand should be careful not to get into subsidising of the agricultural sector, as that would be more damaging for the long term.

Former Business NZ head

Former Business NZ chief executive Phil O'Reilly told the committee today that thousands of businesses were being damaged by the crisis.

The former head of New Zealand's larger business lobby group is calling on the Government to have a "rethink" about its essential workers policy.

O'Reilly is also calling for the Government to expand the wage subsidy scheme and to provide small businesses with an "urgent" cash flow injection to keep them afloat.

"The engine of our economy is small business," he told MPs.

Overall, businesses are happy with the Government's "go hard, go early" approach.

"It's important to realise how wide and deep this shock is, and will be," he said.

Thousands of businesses have been damaged by the pandemic response – "many of them mortally".

Former Business NZ chief executive Phil O'Reilly speaking to MPs.

O'Reilly says the wage subsidy has been good for small businesses, but it has been confusing for many too.

He said the Government should further explain the scheme and make it more generous.

"We need to think about how we retain employment," he said.

If a business can show they can demonstrate social distancing while they are operating, they should be allowed to open, he said.

O'Reilly called for cash flow assistance for businesses who are struggling.

"The biggest killer of SMEs now and any other time, is cash flow."

In Australia, he said, the Government is providing many businesses with an up to $20,000 cash flow injection.

"We should urgently do something similar."

Today's presenters to committee

Today, MPs will get to hear from, and question, top industries leaders about what is happening in their sectors.

Those presenting to the committee today include:

• Former BusinessNZ chief executive Phil O'Reilly

• Road Transport Forum chief executive Nick Leggett

• Mark Cairns, representing the Port Company CEOs

• Federated Farmers president Katie Milne

• Meat Industry Association chief executive Tim Riche

• Tourism Industry Association chief executive Chris Roberts

• Restaurant Association of NZ chief executive Marisa Bidois

Before the travel restrictions and the lockdown tourism was New Zealand's biggest economic earner.

Yesterday's committee hearing focused on the health side of the Government's response to the pandemic.

Roberts is expected to outline the extent of the damage Covid-19 has had on the tourism industry.

He has previously said that it could be potentially up to five years before the sector can rebuild international tourism.

"After the lockdown is lifted and the virus is under control in New Zealand, there is no way international tourism will just switch back on," he told Newstalk ZB last week.

O'Reilly, now Managing Director of Iron Duke, will provide an update on how businesses are coping under lockdown.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said that $6.6 billion has been paid out to more than 900,000 people – some 41 per cent of all New Zealand's workforce.

