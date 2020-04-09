An Auckland woman has been charged with a cold case Australian murder and now faces extradition.

The 47-year-old is charged with murdering 71-year-old Robert Dickie in rural New South Wales in June 2016.

Dickie was last seen leaving his Elong Elong home. He never returned.

The woman appeared via audio-visual link before Judge Nevin Dawson at the Auckland District Court on Wednesday.

She was granted interim name suppression.

The woman had reportedly fled Australia soon after Dickie's disappearance and was living in Auckland.

She was arrested on Tuesday night.

She is charged with murder in Australia and the Australian police are seeking her to eb extradited from Auckland to face that charge.

She is not charged with the offence in New Zealand.

Dickie was last seen at around 6pm on June 14 2016 when he left his home on Wattle Rd, Elong Elong. He was reported missing after he did not return home as planned.

Robert was last seen wearing blue denim jeans and a red T-shirt.

Police said his disappearance was out of character.

In a sad twist, soon after Dickie disappeared his grandson also went missing.

Dylan Dickie, then aged 19, was last seen on 23 June 2016.

His abandoned motorcycle was later located on 3 July 2016 at Watagans National Park.

He has not been seen since.