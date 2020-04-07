Police are ramping up efforts to stop anyone who may try to break lockdown rules by going away for the Easter break.

More checkpoints will be set up around a number of locations, police say, including around popular holiday spots and on arterial roads to them.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said the measures were being taken to make sure people are aware of the requirement in New Zealand - that if you are not out for what is currently ruled to be an essential reason, then you should be at home.

"We know many New Zealanders may have been planning to catch up with friends and family this weekend or travel to traditional holiday destinations, but we urge anyone who was planning to do this - please change your plans and stay home," he said.

"To help ensure people know about the Health Act restrictions, police will be out and about checking that people are travelling for essential purposes only."

Such purposes include if you are heading out to get food items, medical supplies, for medical appointments or if you are an essential worker.

The public can expect police officers to be very visible over the long weekend, Coster said, and they would be working in collaboration with local authorities and those from Civil Defence Emergency Management groups.

"Our primary focus will be on reminding people if you don't have to travel, then please don't.

"It's simple - travelling to and from different towns and cities risks spreading Covid-19 and puts lives at risk."