Police have recorded more than 200 breaches of the Covid-19 alert level 4 lockdown.

Since the introduction of the restrictions police have recorded 201 breaches of the Civil Defence Emergency Management Act.

Of these 193 were issued with a warning and eight have been prosecuted.

In regard to the Health Act, a further 27 breaches have been recorded and of these 25 were issued with a warning and two have been prosecuted.

"Police continue to have a high visibility presence in communities across New Zealand, making sure people have information and reassurance around the alert level 4 restrictions," a police spokeswoman said.

Auckland-based Senior Constable Jamie Dormer said the Police Maritime Unit had been out patrolling the water to ensure people were complying with the rules.

"The majority of people have been complying over the last few days, and police are overall pleased with the response from the boating community, particularly the trailer boat community," he said.

"However, there have been a small number of instances where people have been found swimming, paddle boarding, fishing or kayaking when they should not be and that is disappointing."

In some instances warnings were issued and in one case police say a paddleboarder will receive an infringement notice from the Auckland Harbourmaster for fishing off a buoy.

According to police this not only breached the lockdown but the Harbourmaster's rules which required wearing a lifejacket and prohibited climbing on a navigational aid.

"The Police Maritime Unit want to remind people to stay off the water, stay home and stay safe," Dormer said.

