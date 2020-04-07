The wife of Gun City's David Tipple and co-director of their shared business has died suddenly after suffering an aneurysm.

"My beautiful wife Betsy has gone to be with Jesus," David Tipple said in a Facebook post.

He told the Herald she suffered a brain aneurysm and passed away peacefully in hospital the next morning surrounded by all six children.

His post continued that he had first fallen in love with her as a "stunningly beautiful" teenager about 48 years ago.

"So many lovely photos and memories to console us all now," the post said.

The couple are both listed as directors of their company Gun City.

Gun City has stores in Christchurch, Auckland, Wellington, Hamilton, Dunedin, Queenstown and Invercargill.

Last year, Tipple spoke to the Herald after winning a private dinner with NZ First leader Winston Peters and MP Shane Jones about wanting to take his family with him to the event.

Tipple had said he expected the gun law reforms to be raised, but that was not the reason he bid for the dinner.

"I've got sitting on my desk very proudly a photograph of my wife, me and the kids in John Key's office and I'd like to do the same."

He won the dinner at a fundraiser auction for Koru Care, a charity that gives sick and disabled children dream trips and adventures, often overseas.