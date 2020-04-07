Some Hawke's Bay golf courses may never be played again after the lockdown because of the damage caused by the inability to do maintenance, local golfers say.

Hastings professional golfer Daniel Pearce said it was "ridiculous" greenkeepers were currently banned during the lockdown from going on to courses to maintain them.

"The work that's done on the course is very much isolated work anyway and even more so with no players on the course," he said.

"Even if it is being able to take a mower across the grounds once or twice a week it would make all the difference compared to leaving it for four or five weeks when it may take months to get back to the standard it was.:

For Pearce, who generally hits the fairways five to six times a week, the impact the closures will have not only for him and other players is nothing to what it will do for the sport.

"Although it is important now to keep safe we still need to keep an eye on what the aftermath will be and if that can be limited safely then something should be done."

At this stage, the advice to all golf clubs across New Zealand is that no maintenance is to take place during the lockdown.

Golf New Zealand has lobbied the Government to relax that ruling, with the backing of the Sports Turf Institute, but at this stage no confirmation has been given for work to be able to be done on the courses.

Hastings Golf Club Manager Michelle Campbell said the situation many are facing is tough and that it could be the end for some clubs across the region.

"There are some that won't survive this," she said.

"To have them closed for that long is devastating not those that run them but also for the courses themselves."

Hastings professional golfer Daniel Pearce said that it is "ridiculous" that green keepers were unable to get on the courses to maintain them. Photo / File

She said that although it will take time to mow back the grass and get it back to a preferred standard, the main risk is a spread of disease in the grass.

"That could have a huge impact and it is something that we won't be able to find out until we get back to the course," she said.

"It could take longer to fix and even leave the course closed longer than expected."

Maraenui Golf Club and Awatoto Public Golf Course Manager Phil Carew said with an estimated 500,000 Kiwis playing golf, it is important that golf courses are able to be maintained as there are many who play for health benefits and will need to play as a form of stress relief post lockdown.