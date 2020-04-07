No new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Hawke's Bay on Tuesday.

The number of cases in the region remains at 33, with four new cases added to the tally on Monday.

Nationwide there were 54 new Covid-19 cases, with the total now sitting at 1160.

On Monday the DHB released a table of information broken down into territorial boundaries of where confirmed Covid-19 cases are located.

Advertisement

The data also showed five of the Hawke's Bay cases have recovered.

There were 10 cases in Hastings, one of which has recovered, three in Wairoa, none in Central Hawke's Bay and 20 in Napier, four of which have recovered.

"Releasing this table, as the numbers have grown, means there is less likelihood of people being identified," Medical officer of health Rachel Eyre said.

"The majority of Hawke's Bay cases are returned overseas travellers, and all have done the right thing by self-isolating upon their return."