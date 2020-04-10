SPECIAL REPORT: The gang scene has exploded with new faces and rapid growth, with new data show members now number more than 7000 for the first time - an increase of 50 per cent in just three years.

It was all over in a few minutes. Two people, 11 bullets.

Small-time drug dealer Abraham Tu'uheava was lying dead on the side of the road, shot in the head, arm and back.

His wife,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.