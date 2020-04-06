The Government has launched a mental health campaign to help Kiwis care for their mental health during the Covid-19 crisis.

Health Minister David Clark said the initiatives supported Kiwis feeling distressed or worried as they try to adapt to the new normal.

"We want people to know that they are not alone, and many Kiwis will be feeling this way," Clark said.

"This is completely normal and the messages in the campaign launched today tell us that it's okay not to feel all right, all of the time.

"It's important to remember that a lot of the usual places people might go to for support, like your doctor, are still available. It might just be a phone call or an online video link instead."

New Zealand will today enter its 13th day of lock down, after severe restrictions were imposed in an effort to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

The total number of cases nationwide now stands at 1106m with 67 new cases announced on Monday.Anne Guenole's death remains the only one to be linked to the virus.

Clark said he was "critically aware" of the impact Covid-19 had on frontline health workers.

"Many of the employers provide mental health support for their staff, and the Government is looking at what additional support is needed for our health workforce."

Further support, including telephone, app and online resources, were being finalised to be announced later this week.

The Getting Through Together campaign, one of the initiatives launched today, offers tips to help cope with the stress of the coronavirus pandemic.

"The campaign has been developed by All Right? who produced the world-leading disaster-recovery programme following the Canterbury earthquakes, in partnership with the Mental Health Foundation."

It includes a toolkit for parents - dubbed Sparklers at Home - providing support for parents to talk to their kids about mental health and wellbeing.

"The original Sparklers initiative has been hugely successful at supporting and promoting the wellbeing of young Cantabrians following the Canterbury earthquakes, so I'm pleased to see that this has been extended to help all Kiwi parents with their tamariki."

Targeted mental health support campaigns are in the works for Māori, Pacific and older people, Clark said.

Support for new mothers and people with chronic health conditions or compromised immunity was also being designed.

