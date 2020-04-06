Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is giving an update on the latest decisions about the response to the Covid 19 pandemic.

She's giving a press conference in the Beehive in Wellington and will likely talk about the wage subsidy scheme and what will happen when New Zealand eventually comes out of lockdown.

Today there were 67 cases of Covid 19 bringing the total to 1106.

Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said a number of data points showed New Zealand's cases were "quite comfortably" levelling off.

It was encouraging, he said.

But he wasn't able to say what life in alert level 3 would be and which businesses - like bars and cafes - would be able to open.

But Bloomfield said he hoped it would look "different enough".

Two per cent of cases have been confirmed as community transmission.

The increase in community transmission showed what they were expecting, Bloomfield said.