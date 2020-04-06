The human immune system is one of the most sophisticated and remarkable features of the natural world.

In fact, there's not a single pathogen it doesn't know how to deal with.

But sometimes, it needs time to figure out how to meet alien threats it's never yet encountered.

Like the deadly coronavirus behind Covid-19.

"That's what makes this virus such a big deal, as it's come completely out of the blue," said Professor Graham Le Gros, a world-renowned New Zealand immunologist.

"There's just no immunity to it, of any kind."

Our natural fortress

Our immune system is a complex and beautifully cohesive network of tissues, cells and organs that we rely on each day to keep nasties like viruses, bacteria, fungi and parasites out of our bodies.

At its tiniest level, we could picture it as a collection of unique adapted cells.

"And when I say uniquely adapted, I'm talking about cells adapted to totally different kinds of bugs," said Le Gros, the director of the Wellington-based Malaghan Institute for Medical Research.

"There are some bugs that infect us and hide inside our cells. Some other bugs try to spread throughout our fluids. And other bugs are so big and horny that they can't be killed by anything."

It kept a record of every microbe it's ever killed, in types of white blood cells – namely B- and T- lymphocytes – also known as memory cells.

Its built-in library meant it could recognise and destroy a microbe quickly if it entered the body again, well before it could multiply and make us feel sick.

Infections like the flu were a life-long nuisance as its many different strains meant it had to be fought many times as a new adversary.

"But, generally, the immune system has a set of uniquely adapted cells which have specific chemical responses to all of the things it encounters," Le Gros said.

"Inside those cells are the T-cells, which can tear down into viral DNA and look at everything."

B-cells, on the other hand, made antibodies that helped the body to fight microbes or the toxins and poisons they produced.

They did this by recognising substances called antigens on the surface of the microbe, or in the chemicals they produce, which marked the microbes or toxins as being foreign invaders in need of swift destruction.

When a bug was too big for such a response – like a burrowing parasite, for instance – our immune system created a unique set of cells that simply walled off the infection.

If you've ever been stung by a bee, the swelling and redness experienced immediately after is the immune system responding to histamines put into the blood stream by sending a surge of fluids to the sting site, causing inflammation.

A foreign enemy

The freshly-identified coronavirus causing the Covid-19 disease - SARS-CoV-2 – wasn't just an alien to our defence system, but a rather clever one.

It belonged to a family of coronaviruses – its cousin is the better-known common cold – which are singled-stranded RNA viruses, or those which have ribonucleic acid as their genetic material.

"This is a big RNA virus - the biggest actually - and it has features that can do all sorts of things," Le Gros said.

"But what's really special about this virus is that it chooses certain receptors that are found throughout our bodies."

Specifically, the virus attached itself to cells by binding its outer "spike" proteins, which had much to do with how easily it could spread not just throughout the body, but between different people.

Just as threatening, the receptor that it targeted, called ACE2, was highly expressed in our respiratory cells.

"So it quickly finds its way deep into your lungs, and starts causing big problems there."

ACE2 similarly acted as the receptor in previous coronaviruses, including Sars, which infected more than 8000 people and killed 800 in the early 2000s.

"This virus also has a recombinant ability where it can mutate its spike protein quite quickly, allowing it to flick from one receptor to another," Le Gros said.

"It has a relatively clever way of mutating and recombining."

Some people were doubly exposed as they didn't have immune systems with specific receptors for, or responses to, RNA viruses, and fared much more poorly when infected.

Le Gros suspected that rare trait might explain some cases of young people being killed or left critically ill after catching the virus.

For the rest of us, the general problem was that our immune system didn't have any existing memory, or playbook, it could use to beat the virus.

"When it infects us, it doesn't happen in any sort of subtle way. It's just that we haven't built any herd immunity to it."

In every case, it was crucial for our immune system to balance the threat it faced with the response it deployed against that threat.

"Simply because of the sheer number of bugs that are out there, and the fact we have to respond to them all, we can never have the total package," he said.

"So our immune system is reactive, and will always respond appropriately to the type of pathogen we get infected with.

"That means there is always a foot race between the bug growing inside us and our immune system, which might say, 'okay, this type of bug is bug number 5672, let's start putting together this package of immune responses to deal with it'.

"So the immune cells have to start replicating to catch up. If you have 10 bugs in your system, it's easier to get on top of. People like healthcare workers, unfortunately, are dealing with massively higher levels of bugs, and thus the virus can stay far ahead of their immune system."

On the flipside, things could also go very wrong when our immune systems went too far with their responses and inadvertently made us sicker.

One of the most lethal examples of this is a cytokine storm. When the immune system detected the virus, it could over-react by sending a surge of immune cells and their activating compounds, cytokines, straight into our lungs.

That didn't just inflame the lungs and built up fluid, causing respiratory distress characterised in Covid-19 by violent bouts of coughing.

It also opened the door for contamination by a secondary bacterial pneumonia, boosting the risk of death.

"In essence, the more lung function you ordinarily have, the far better off you'll be against this virus," Le Gros said.

"So many of the people dying from it already have compromised lung function, so the virus just comes along and takes the last 10 per cent of it they've got left."

Vaccines and anti-virals

If we visualised the millions of components of our immune system as an army, we might see a division overseen by generals, with a tier of colonels below them.

Using this analogy, Le Gros said that figuring out how to create these virus-fighting senior commanders was much harder than it was to simply boost the number of soldiers below them and march them into battle.

"That's what we call broad-spectrum stimulation of the immune system, or non-specific immune stimulation."

That was just the effect that scientists hoped to find by repurposing the century-old BCG (Bacillus Calmette-Guérin) vaccine – typically used as a kind of blanket protection for children against severe forms of tuberculosis – and throwing it against the virus.

Other scientists were trying to rapidly engineer vaccines that induced more specific responses – and promising clues have been popping up around the world.

From one of Australia's first Covid-19 patients – an otherwise healthy woman who turned up at hospital with mild to moderate symptoms – scientists drew blood samples at different points of the infection that shone a light on how her immune system responded and fought the virus.

Three days after she was admitted, the researchers observed large populations of several specific immune cells – which were often a tell-tale sign of recovery from a flu infection – and correctly predicted her recovery.

Hidden inside that specific response, they hoped, was the secret to a vaccine for Covid-19.

Scientists at California's Scripps Research Institute may have also found some exciting new leads by using an antibody – remarkably, extracted from a survivor of the Sars epidemic 20 years before – to pin-point an Achilles' heel potentially shared with the new coronavirus.

Le Gros, part of a burgeoning effort in New Zealand to create a vaccine here, said the key would be to find a solution that the entire population could safely use.

It was the inherent risks that came with vaccines – such as the potential to dangerously trigger allergies, or prove ineffective in certain groups – that largely explained why they took years to produce and roll out.

"We also need to be aware that there is a lot of hype about out there, with biotech companies saying we've found something amazing that can do this or that. Really, we just need a good old-fashioned simple vaccine to deal with this virus."

In the shorter term, researchers here and around the world were turning to anti-viral drugs as possible treatments for sick Covid-19 patients.

"Anti-virals may offer some help for those people who are seriously infected, or perhaps give immuno-suppressed people a better chance against the virus until a vaccine comes along."

These drugs fell into three main groups: polymerase inhibitors, protease inhibitors and others.

Polymerase inhibitors worked by blocking the enzyme that allowed the virus to replicate its nucleic acid coding strand, while protease inhibitors - commonly used against HIV – acted by blocking an enzyme that processed proteins that the virus needed for growth.

Chloroquine – best known for its use by travellers for protection against malaria, and dangerously touted by US President Donald Trump - was among the other possibilities, but scientists have stressed there's not yet any clinical evidence to show it was effective.

How can we help ourselves?

The most obvious way to protect ourselves against Covid-19 was to avoid catching it in the first place, and thus practising good hygiene and social distancing.

As for helping our immune system, Le Gros said the basic tenets of good health applied: a well-balanced, nutritious diet and plenty of exercise.

"If you think back to Captain Cook and the Endeavour, his sailors were getting scurvy and dying with horrible, black boils everywhere, simply because their immune systems were giving out because they weren't getting enough vitamins," he said.

"Thankfully, we don't live in that environment here in New Zealand. People in impoverished communities in the developing world are all the more susceptible because they might only be living on carbohydrate-based meals with little protein and no vitamins."

Young, healthy Kiwis could generally be assured they were getting what they needed.

But for elderly people, an extra boost could help their immune systems.

"Your grandmother, for example, might just have a cup of tea and a cookie to see them through most of the day, and otherwise live on a very minimal diet.

"That's where supplements can be important. As we get older, our gut also becomes less absorbent, so we need higher concentrations of certain things to get the same amount as a younger person."

