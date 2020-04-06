Two people have appeared in court charged with breaching the lockdown rules in Wellington.

The man and woman, who don't appear to be connected to each other, were each separately charged with failing to comply with the direction of a medical officer of health, namely to "self isolate".

The maximum sentence for the charge is six months' imprisonment and a fine of $4000.

Nathan Manu Murphy, 29, was arrested last night after having previously been warned and educated on the alert level 4 restrictions, a police spokeswoman said.

Advertisement

"Last night he was located acting suspiciously and undertaking non-essential travel. On this basis he was arrested."

Murphy was remanded on bail to appear in court again in May. He has not entered a plea.

A 49-year-old woman, who has applied for interim name suppression, was also arrested in the early hours of this morning.

"The woman had previously been warned and educated on the alert level 4 restrictions. This morning she was in a vehicle and seen to be acting suspiciously on this basis she was spoken to and arrested," the police spokeswoman said.

The woman was also remanded on bail with no plea and will reappear in court at the end of this month.

‌

Both people are listed as residing at Wellington addresses.

"We continue to ask that everyone commits to keeping themselves and their community safe by adhering to the restrictions imposed. Right now we are encouraging everyone to stay home and stay safe - this could save lives," the spokeswoman said.

The arrests come within a day of strict new lockdown rules being announced by the Government, including a ban on water-based activities, hunting, fishing, and any other activity which could put a person in danger or require search and rescue services.

Advertisement

Police yesterday began cracking down on surfers at Piha beach who were flouting the rules.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

