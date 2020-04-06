Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield is giving today's update on how the lockdown is affecting the spread of Covid-19 in New Zealand.

He is speaking from the Beehive at 1pm, with information to be given on the latest number of confirmed and probable cases, as well as the number of clusters of the coronavirus.

Yesterday, Bloomfield said there were 89 new and probable cases, bringing the total number of cases to 1039.

There are currently 15 people in hospital, including three in ICU; one in Wellington and two in Auckland, with two in a critical condition.

Bloomfield told Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking this morning that New Zealand had seen an "encouraging" flattening of growth in cases.

He said in the last three or four days - slightly earlier than expected - flattening off had been seen. In the next few days the hope was that there would be a drop in cases.

Officials were looking for that drop this week but it was too early to say whether it would happen.

The Ministry of Health is working with DHBs to make sure that when NZ moves back to alert level 3 or less, important appointments and elective surgery could be carried out.

Hospitals are running at 50-60 per cent capacity - meaning there are about 1000 beds empty. ICU staff are being trained and hospitals getting ready while there are fewer people in hospital.

There were two new significant clusters of 10 of more people announced yesterday, bringing the total to 12 in New Zealand.

They may not be new or recent cases, but have been linked because they have been in the same place.

The country's biggest cluster is linked to Marist College, an Auckland girls' high school. That cluster has 66 cases, up six from Saturday.

The next-biggest is linked to a wedding in Bluff, and has three new cases since yesterday. There are now 58 cases associated with the March 21 wedding, held before large gatherings were banned.

And 56 cases are associated with a St Patrick's Day celebration at the Redoubt Bar in Matamata, Waikato.

